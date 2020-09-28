William Francis Boyle passed away Sept. 5, 2020, in Suffolk, Va. A generous and loving father and grandfather, Bill is survived by his former wife Janis Boyle, daughter Erin Strickland (Aaron), son Colin Boyle (Amber) as well as grandchildren Kenyon Strickland, Katie Strickland, Maddox Boyle and Dakota Boyle. Born in New York city, he was a lifelong employee of IBM and split his working residences between Islip Terrace, N.Y., and Acworth, Ga. After retiring, he made dozens of friends at his retirement residence at Point Brittany in St. Petersburg, Fla., where he was Commodore of the Yacht Club for many years.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store