William "Bill" F. Small, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the presence of family. Bill was raised in High Point, NC, and joined the Navy at the age of 18. After four years in the Navy, he joined the Air Force, reaching the rank of Technical Sergeant before retiring from the military after 20 years of service. While stationed in Germany, he met his wife.
The family moved to Hampton, Virginia, in the early 1970s, where Bill worked as a quality assurance inspector for the Supervisor of Shipyards (SUPSHIP) department of the Navy at the Newport News Shipyard until his full retirement in 1993. He was an active member of Hope Lutheran Church and enjoyed woodworking and golf. He was also a former member of the Northampton Lions Club.
Bill is preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Small; his father and stepmother, John and Iva Rae Small; his brother, Jim Small (Frances); his sister, Jackie Lane; and his niece, Susan Small. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Hannelore Small; his daughter, Helen Small; his brother Dean Small (Ann); his brothers and sisters-in-law; and his nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Todd Krenzer. Social distancing is required.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hope Lutheran Church at 1112 Todds Lane, Hampton, Virginia, 23666, or a gift to the Alzheimer's Association
in Bill's name. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.