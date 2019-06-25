Dr. William F. Trolenberg IV, 65 years old, was taken from us on June 19, 2019. His funeral service, open to the public, will be Saturday, June 29th, 2 p.m. at LibertyLive Church, 1021 Big Bethel Rd., Hampton, VA.



Dr. Trolenberg, known to his family and friends as "Bill", was born November 21, 1953 in Schenectady, NY, to Hilma Howe and William Trolenberg, III. He was later adopted by Joan Cox Trolenberg, after his father's remarriage and his mother's passing.



Bill grew up in Clifton Park, NY, with an adventurous spirit and an engineer's brilliant mind. He achieved Eagle Scout rank as a teen and got his pilot's license at 16yo. He went on to receive his Biology Degree from Union College in Schenectady, NY. He hiked all the Adirondack Peaks (a 46er) and was an expert skier. Active in ROTC, his passion and commitment led him to become a pilot with the US Navy. After making the historic 250,000th landing on the USS Forrestal, he left the Navy as Lieutenant to provide stability for his young family with less time at sea.



Bill went on to pursue his dental education at the University of Texas in San Antonio. He then joined the US Air Force to continue his military career as a dentist. He retired after 20 years of military service, with many honors, as a Lieutenant Colonel and Chief of General Dentistry Element at Langley Air Force Base.



Following his retirement from the military, Dr. Trolenberg continued his dental career and acquired the Deer Park Dental Office, in existence since 1965. Continuing to provide dental service at this community-based location was a particular source of pride, and he built many loving and caring relationships with his patients, who he enjoyed serving over the past 18 years.



His love of the sea didn't end with the Navy. Bill was an avid sailor and enjoyed tinkering with his own boats. He could park his yacht with the skill of a pilot landing on an aircraft carrier. Much like the "Officer and a Gentleman" he was, his love of fast, sleek cars was well known.



Bill was also extremely generous with his time and his gifts. His friends and family knew him to be quick with a smile, advice and assistance. He would help whenever and wherever it was needed. Recently, he did mission dental work in Jamaica and found it so rewarding that he planned to make it a regular commitment with the American Dental Christian Association.



Dr. Trolenberg was preceded in death by his father, William, of Cary, NC, and brother, Kurt, of Albany, NY. He is survived by his mother, Joan Trolenberg of Cary, NC; his wife, June Green; his daughter, Natalie Tuttle (Scott); his daughter, Kristel Hacker (David); step-son, Jabari; grandson, Gabriel Tuttle and step-grandson, Cory Hacker; former wife, Donna Trolenberg; his sisters, Kristen Trolenberg and Kyla Dana of NC; his brother, Karl Trolenberg of VA; and many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and more.



The untimely and unexpected death of Dr. Trolenberg has cut short the illustrious life of an amazing man. Instead of being with the people he loved, serving the community and enjoying his much deserved retirement, his time with us is over. The love, memories and contributions he created will live on, but Bill will be sorely missed by many.



In remembrance, donations may be sent to the Lackey Clinic in Yorktown or via Liberty Live Church in Hampton.