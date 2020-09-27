William F. "Billy" Wright, 84, of Deltaville passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was a retired officer with the Virginia Marine Resources Commission with twenty plus years of service. Billy never met a stranger and was a member of Zoar Baptist Church in Deltaville. Survived by his wife, Barbara Haywood Wright; daughters, Judith M. Wright, Janet W. Seay; granddaughters, Amber Seay Hatton (James), Haley N. Muza; great grandchildren, Kayla, Jacob and Peyton. A graveside funeral service will be held 1:00 P.M. Monday in Zoar Baptist Church Cemetery, Deltaville. The family will receive friends for a reception at the Deltaville Rescue Squad Building following the service. The family also wants to give special thanks to the Riverside Walter Reed Hospice for their help.



