William F. "Billy" Wright
William F. "Billy" Wright, 84, of Deltaville passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was a retired officer with the Virginia Marine Resources Commission with twenty plus years of service. Billy never met a stranger and was a member of Zoar Baptist Church in Deltaville. Survived by his wife, Barbara Haywood Wright; daughters, Judith M. Wright, Janet W. Seay; granddaughters, Amber Seay Hatton (James), Haley N. Muza; great grandchildren, Kayla, Jacob and Peyton. A graveside funeral service will be held 1:00 P.M. Monday in Zoar Baptist Church Cemetery, Deltaville. The family will receive friends for a reception at the Deltaville Rescue Squad Building following the service. The family also wants to give special thanks to the Riverside Walter Reed Hospice for their help.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Zoar Baptist Church Cemetery
