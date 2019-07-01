W.V. "Bill" Faison, Jr. 77, of Ringgold, Va. passed away on June 29, 2019 at Riverside Health and Rehab Center. Born and raised in Newport News, Va. on November 11, 1941, to the the late Janie Jones Faison and the late William Vergil Faison, Sr. Mr. Faison was married to his wife Kitty Norfleet Faison of 55 years, who survives.



Mr .Faison was a graduate of Newport News High School and a member of St. Lukes United Methodist. He launched a career in the mechanics of vending, which he followed until he retired. He then enjoyed working part time at Lowes until his decline in health.



He lived his life in services to God, and to all whom he meet on his journey through life.



In addition to his wife Mr. Faison is survived by a daughter Sherry Waid (Michael) of Winston Salem, NC. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Brandon James Waid and Kyle Andrew Waid and Mr. Faison is predeceased by a son Randall Brian Faison.



A visitation will be held Monday, July 1, 2019, 7:30 – 8:30pm at Norris Funeral Services, Inc. Mount Hermon Chapel.



Heart felt gratitude to the West End Staff at Riverside Health and Rehab for their kind care to Mr. Faison.



Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Faison family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Published in Daily Press on July 1, 2019