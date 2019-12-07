Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for William Francis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Francis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Francis Obituary
William "Bill" Francis, 71, of Newport News peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am on Monday, December 9th at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church followed by a burial of ashes at Horton Cemetery at 3:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Sunday Supper program or Camp Kesem.

Online condolences and a full obituary can be viewed using the following link. https://amoryfuneralhome.com/obituaries/
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amory Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -