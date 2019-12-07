|
|
William "Bill" Francis, 71, of Newport News peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am on Monday, December 9th at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church followed by a burial of ashes at Horton Cemetery at 3:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Sunday Supper program or Camp Kesem.
Online condolences and a full obituary can be viewed using the following link. https://amoryfuneralhome.com/obituaries/
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 7, 2019