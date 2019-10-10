Home

Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
William Francis Burke Jr. Obituary
William "Bill" Francis Burke, Jr., 79, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. He was a native of Rhode Island and had been a resident of the Peninsula for the past 40 years. Bill retired as a SMSgt in the Air Force after 20 years of service.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Burke. He is survived by his children, Danny Burke and Teresa Richard; his sister, Maureen Habershaw; grandchildren, Robby and Ryan; and great-grandson, Brayden.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home with a Visitation to follow. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 10, 2019
