William (Bill) Franklin Haskins, Jr., 87 of Newport News, went to be with his savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by family on August 12, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Haskins, his wife, Lois Haskins and his brothers, Robert and Leslie. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Agnew Haskins and 5 sons, David (Kim), Chris (Theresa), Billy (Teresa) Haskins and Thad (Totty) and Bill (Karen) Shelly, as well as 14 grandchildren.
Bill, affectionally known as Bones, was a lifelong resident of Newport News and a graduate of Newport News High School and The Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School. He served his country as an Army Paratrooper (82nd Airborne). He served the City of Newport News in various capacities for 24 years, as a City Councilman and a term as Vice Mayor. Bill was a member of various committees and boards, with a few of his favorites being the boards of Mary Immaculate Hospital and Riverside Regional Medical Center, as well as the Hampton Roads Transit Authority. He had a 43-year career with Newport News Shipbuilding where he began as an apprentice pipefitter and retired as the Manager of Marketing Research and Development in 1996.
Bill was an inspirational leader and faithful member of Northside Christian Church where he served as a Deacon and Elder for many years. He was a wonderful and devoted father, husband, and dear friend to many. His most precious legacy is his grandchildren, who he loved dearly, and was extremely proud of them all. He loved to talk about the shipyard, City of Newport News, the state of the country, and anything dealing with basketball.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of contributions to Northside Christian Church or Mary Immaculate Hospital.
Visitation will be held at Peninsula Funeral Home on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17 at Northside Christian Church.
Arrangements are being made by Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 14, 2019