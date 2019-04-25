|
William Garland "Fuzzy" Hall, Jr. 71, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home. He was raised in Hampton, Va. and was the son of the late William G. and Edwina Walters Hall, Sr.He retired from the Yorktown Naval Weapons Station as a foreman with over 30 years of service and served in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam War He was a member of Top Knot Hunt Club. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years Debera Wood Hall, his sons William Travis Hall(Mary) and Jamie Brandon Hall, sister Ruth Ann Eaker, brother-in laws Robert Young, Robert Wood(Debbie), Jimmy Martin, grandson Ashton B. Hall, nieces and nephews Dallas Hoegerl(Brian), Tabatha Gollihugh(Jimmy), and Jeremy Wood(Kelsey) and great niece and nephew Kelsey and Cole, and his faithful companion Trixie. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6:30-8:00 . Memorial donations may be made to Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society, PO Box 385, Gloucester, Va. 23061. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 25, 2019