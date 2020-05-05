William Garland "Billy" Lewis
William 'Billy' Garland Lewis, 76, passed away May 3, 2020, at his York River home 'The Last Resort' in Gloucester, Virginia. Born in Nashville, Tennessee, son of the late (Army Retired) Col. Garland Bennett Lewis and Doris Glazebrook Lewis; he graduated high school from Kaiserslautern High School in Germany and attended the University of Maryland. Billy retired from an extensive professional career at NCR/Fiserv and became a licensed contractor. An avid fisherman who enjoyed adventures on the water from offshore fishing, fishing tournaments and boating activity to trips up and down the York River and throughout the Chesapeake Bay. He was a hardworking man, stoic and always willing to lend a hand, offer some advice or be a listening ear as well as a loyal husband, father, brother, and friend that was loved by many. A member of the Atlantic Coastal Conservation Association (ACCA) and Bethany United Methodist Church, Gloucester Point. He is survived by his wife, of 50 loving years, Sandra Jackson Lewis, daughter Whitney Stafford Lewis, one grandson Walker Jackson Kim, three sisters Jane Lewis Oliver, Betsy Lewis McNiel, and Dianne Lewis Shearon. A celebration of life will be held at his home 'The Last Resort' at a future date. In all of his many accomplishments, his family believes his greatest legacy is that he lived his life with kindness, love, fortitude and strength. In remembrance of Billy and his wonderful contributions to us all, memorial donations may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church Community Outreach, P.O. Box 527, Gloucester Point Virginia 23062. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
The Last Resort
Funeral services provided by
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
