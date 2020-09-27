1/1
William H. "Bill" Clarke
William H "Bill" Clarke, 80, raised anchor, crossed the bar, and sailed into the sunset on September 24, 2020. Bill, sometimes known as "thee Clarkee", was pre-deceased by his parents, Charles A and Mildred J Clarke, and a granddaughter, Mackenzie Grace Clarke.

He is survived by his two sons, Charles Dwight Clarke (Cindy) of White Stone and their children William, Rachel, and Andrew Harris, and Steven Delos Clarke (Jen) of Poquoson and their children Zachary and Ella Grace. He is also survived by his sister Helen C. Calhoun of Clarksville, TN.

"Thee Clarkee" worked 35 years as a civil servant at NASA Langley primarily as a wind tunnel drive electrician. After retirement (1995) he went back as a contractor (Jacobs) and worked as a part time duty officer. He retired permanently in 2012.

Bill lived in Poquoson since 1950, a community that was dear to his heart, where he served on the Wetlands Board for over 25 years. He also served on the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Bill belonged locally to the Historic Virginia Peninsula Region (charter member) of the Antique Automobile Club of America with his Hudson, and to the Hampton Roads Ship Model Society where he nurtured his liking of all things steel navy.

Due to COVID restrictions, the family is not currently planning a visitation or service. At Bill's request, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choosing or to the Poquoson Volunteer Rescue Squad who helped him survive a heart attack in March. Arrangements and heartfelt guidance by Claytor Rollins Funeral Home. Condolences to claytorrollins.com

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
