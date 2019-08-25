Home

William H. Hopkins, III, passed away at home with family at his side on August 11, 2019. Born in Norfolk, VA, he was the son of the late William H. Hopkins, Jr. and Sudie Mae Simpson Hopkins. He was preceded in death by sisters, Patricia H. Pittman (surviving husband Fred), Frances Faye Cahill, and Nancy C. Dunn (surviving husband Frank); and brother, Jack S. Hopkins. He is survived by his loving wife, Constance S. Hopkins; daughter, Gwendolyn K. Hopkins; sisters, Ann D. Miller, Sudie Mae McCaskey, Barbara J. Smithwick (surviving husband Winton, Jr.); brothers-in-law, C. Glenn Smith and David J. Smith; and sister-in-law, Diana J. Smith; and his special little love, Crystal, a Chihuahua. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He was a freight rate specialist with both the railroad and the Department of Labor from whom he retired. He loved fishing, gardening, and all of nature and was a genuine Southern gentleman. Special thanks to Sallie B. Wendt and Ann and Vincent Vallone for their immeasurable love and support. As a lover of animals, anyone wishing to honor his memory may make contributions to the Heritage Humane Society, 430 Waller Mill Road, Williamsburg, Va. 23185.

Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 25, 2019
