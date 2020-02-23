|
William H. Smith, Jr. "Pete", 80, son of the late Heber and Lillian Smith and the youngest of thirteen children, died on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He had been a Peninsula resident for over 50 years and was a member of Hidenwood Presbyterian Church. Pete served in the U.S. Marine Corp, active duty and reserves, and retired after 40 years of service from Newport News Shipbuilding. He was a member of the Warwick Moose Lodge.
Survivors include two children, William C. "Chris" Smith and his wife Kirsten of Windsor, and Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Arnold and her husband Albert of New Kent; one sister Frances Rouse; four grandchildren, Alexandria Smith, Connor Arnold, Ethan Arnold and Ella Smith; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Judith.
Visitation will be from 11 AM to 12 PM Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park.
Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 23, 2020