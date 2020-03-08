|
William "Bill" H. Smith III, age 61, of Studio City, California, passed away on February 7, 2020 after a struggle with colon cancer. A graduate of Kecoughtan High School and the University of Virginia, Bill worked in computer programming as well as for several nonprofit organizations. He enjoyed many years of volunteer work with the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, CA. Predeceased by his mother, Margaret, Bill is survived by his father, William H. Smith Jr., siblings Susan, John, Rob and Tom and their families and aunt, Rachel Ferguson. There will be a memorial service at the Egyptian Theatre on April 4, 2020 and burial will be private. If desired, memorial gifts may be made to The Bill Smith Memorial Volunteer Fund, American Cinematheque, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood CA 90028.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 8, 2020