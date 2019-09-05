Home

POWERED BY

Services
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
(757) 723-3308
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
View Map
Wake
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple
3100 Butternut Dr.
Hampton, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Charity
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Henry Charity

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Henry Charity Obituary
William Henry Charity, 80, transitioned from this life on Sunday, August 25, 2019. A native of Hampton, Virginia and graduate of Phenix High School, William was well loved and known for his musical artistry. William's homegoing service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7th at Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple, 3100 Butternut Dr., Hampton, VA 23666. The viewing will be held on Friday, September 6th from 12 noon to 5 p.m. followed by his wake from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home, 251 W. Queen St. Hampton, VA 23669.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now