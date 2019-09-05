|
|
William Henry Charity, 80, transitioned from this life on Sunday, August 25, 2019. A native of Hampton, Virginia and graduate of Phenix High School, William was well loved and known for his musical artistry. William's homegoing service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7th at Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple, 3100 Butternut Dr., Hampton, VA 23666. The viewing will be held on Friday, September 6th from 12 noon to 5 p.m. followed by his wake from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home, 251 W. Queen St. Hampton, VA 23669.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 5, 2019