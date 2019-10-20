|
|
William Davis was born in Newport News, VA on September 17, 1928, and went to be with his Lord on October 14, 2019.
He was the son of the late Richard Henry Wallace and Aleathia Davis Melvin.
He was a World War II Army Veteran and retired after 23 years in the U.S. Air Force to go on to a host of other positions. He considered his most important service was that of serving the Lord as an ordained minister of the gospel.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, the Reverend Christine Angeline Ruffin Davis, together with whom he bore 12 children, three of which also preceded him in death, Matthew Davis, Aleathia Maria Davis and William H. Davis, Jr.
He is survived by one sister, Joann Wallace Coventry, and 9 children, Diane Whitehead (Vernon), Barry Davis (Mae), Janet Davis, Marcus Davis (Nadine), Bobby Davis (Gloria), David Davis (Rita), Gary Davis (Deborah), Angela Collins (Kelvin), Janel Davidson, and daughter-in-law Laverne Davis; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Being such a blessing, he is lovingly cherished and will be missed by family and friends.
Visitation will be held Mon, Oct 21st from 5-7 p.m. at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation, 2609 Cunningham Dr, Hampton, VA. The Homegoing Celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Tues, October 22, 2019, at First Baptist Church East End, 3000 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, VA. Interment to follow at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, VA. Arrangements by Poole's Funeral Home, 757-357-4742.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 20, 2019