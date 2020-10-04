Staff Sergeant William H. Hill, Jr., USA, Ret., 73, was called home to eternal rest on Monday, September 28, 2020. He was born in Newport News, Virginia to the late Minnie B. Harris and William H. Hill, Sr.
He served in the U.S. Army as a Combat Engineer; retiring in 1986 after 21 years of service.
On October 21, 1978, he was united in holy matrimony to Cheryl Hill. Unto this union, they were blessed to love and raise one child.
He leaves to cherish fond memories with his devoted wife, Cheryl Hill; children, Jessica M. Hill of Newport News, VA, Sharron L. Selden (Juan) of Winder, GA, and Richard A. Hill (Paula) of Hampton, VA; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four siblings; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.
A walkthrough viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, in Hampton Memorial Gardens Chapel with a service immediately following at 12:00 noon. Facebook live stream will be available for this service. Face coverings and social distancing are required. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com