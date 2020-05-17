William Henry Palmer Jr.
1951 - 2020
William Henry Palmer Jr., 69, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was born on January 2, 1951, son of Evangeline Johnson Palmer and the late William Henry Palmer Sr., in Williamsburg, VA.

William was a 1969 graduate of York High School. He later enlisted in the U.S. Army and served honorably in the Vietnam War. After retiring from Anheuser-Busch, he started his own business, In Excellence Lawn Service.

William was a beloved member of the community who dedicated his life to helping others. He was a member of St. John Baptist Church, Williamsburg; faithfully serving as an Usher, Trustee, and Walking Deacon.

Left to cherish fond memories are his loving and devoted wife, Juanita Hester Palmer; sons, Andre and Stedman; granddaughters, Siera, Ma'Taja and Sanaa; mother, Evangeline Palmer; siblings, Mary, Elsie (Bob), Evangeline, Raymond, Joseph, Carolyn and Patricia; best friends, Kenneth Haywood and Pete Colley Jr; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

A public viewing will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020, from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. at Whiting's Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Saint John Baptist Church, Williamsburg, with Pastor Walter Hudson officiating and Rev. Dr. Raymond Palmer eulogist. Due to the current health pandemic, all attendees must remain in their vehicles. Facebook live streaming will be available. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com

Published in Daily Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Viewing
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
MAY
19
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Saint John Baptist Church
May 16, 2020
William was a great friend of mine all through the years from high school to my employ at C&P Telephone in Newport News in the early 70's. Sincere condolences to his wife and family and may he rest in peace.
Carl MS
Classmate
