William Henry Savage Jr.
1936 - 2020
William Henry Savage, Jr., 84, of Smithfield passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at his residence. He was the son of the late William Henry Savage, Sr. and Dorothy Bernice Lamm Savage. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Jean Harris Savage; sons, William Henry Savage, III (Judy) and Ronnie Eugene Savage (Sherry); grandchildren, Nicole (Rick), Nicholas (Valerie), Miranda (Sam) and Brooke (Shawn); great grandchildren, Victoria, Addie, Caroline, Autumn, and Harper. He was preceded in death by a great grandson, Joshua William Savage and a brother, Robert E. Savage. Bill loved the outdoors, spending time hunting, fishing, he was a Life member of Laf-A-Lot Hunt Club, a member Waverly Hunt Club and TTT Hunt Club. He loved camping with his family, especially at Rockahock and Rainbow Acres Campgrounds. His favorite past time in retirement was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He retired after nearly 40 years with Newport News Shipbuilding as a nuclear auditor. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 27 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the residence. The family would like to thank Riverside Hospice and especially Debbie Boyd for their care and support. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department, 1804 S. Church St, Smithfield, VA 23430. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
September 25, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Chuck and Deanna Campbell
Friend
September 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
George Patistas
Coworker
September 25, 2020
Our thoughts, prayers and love are with you all
Dave and Frances Davidson
Friend
September 25, 2020
With sympathy and fond memories of Bill. We always looked forward to our weekends at Rainbow Acres and the good times we spent together.
With Sympathy
Joe and Paula Smith
Friend
September 25, 2020
Bill and family,
Please accept my warmest condolences, I am deeply sorry for your loss. Wishing you peace and comfort during this hard time.
Christopher Dean
September 25, 2020
Sorry for your loss. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Crystal DeStefano
Coworker
September 25, 2020
Our deepest sympathies and condolences. May the memories of your father give your family strength.
Rey Bugarin
Friend
September 24, 2020
Billy and Judy,
My condolences and prayers for your entire family at the loss of your father. It is very hard to say goodbye. Praying for your comfort and rejoicing at the day you will meet your Daddy again.
With much love to you both,
Sue Sampson
Susan Sampson
Coworker
September 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Suzanne Coak
Friend
September 24, 2020
You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Glenn, Amy, Matthew Wise
Friend
