William Henry Savage, Jr., 84, of Smithfield passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at his residence. He was the son of the late William Henry Savage, Sr. and Dorothy Bernice Lamm Savage. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Jean Harris Savage; sons, William Henry Savage, III (Judy) and Ronnie Eugene Savage (Sherry); grandchildren, Nicole (Rick), Nicholas (Valerie), Miranda (Sam) and Brooke (Shawn); great grandchildren, Victoria, Addie, Caroline, Autumn, and Harper. He was preceded in death by a great grandson, Joshua William Savage and a brother, Robert E. Savage. Bill loved the outdoors, spending time hunting, fishing, he was a Life member of Laf-A-Lot Hunt Club, a member Waverly Hunt Club and TTT Hunt Club. He loved camping with his family, especially at Rockahock and Rainbow Acres Campgrounds. His favorite past time in retirement was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He retired after nearly 40 years with Newport News Shipbuilding as a nuclear auditor. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 27 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the residence. The family would like to thank Riverside Hospice and especially Debbie Boyd for their care and support. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department, 1804 S. Church St, Smithfield, VA 23430. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com
.