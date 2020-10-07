1/1
William Herman Horsley Sr.
1937 - 2020
William Herman Horsley Sr., age 83 of Gloucester passed away at Heron Cove on October 5, 2020. He was born in Bellamy, Virginia on March 21, 1937 to the late Herman L and Pauline Horsley. Herman retired from J.C. Brown Oil Company INC in Ware Neck, Virginia after many years of dedicated service. Herman was a member of Bellamy United Methodist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents Herman and Pauline, brother Gene, and son Joey. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Daisy, his sister Angilee Leigh (Jimmy), his children Jerry Horsley (Margaret), Joyce Crawford (Greg), Herman Horsley Jr (Karen), and Anita Ottarson (Mark). He is also survived by 9 grandchildren Adam (Crystal), Angela, Lara (David), Gary (Jenn), Deborah (Keith), Melanie (Jesse), Marie, Rebecca (James), Brittany, and 10 great grandchildren Brooklin, Liam, Chloe, Aria, Austin, Bryleigh, Kyle, Alexis, Ashlynn, and Dylan. A graveside service will be held at Bellamy Memorial Cemetery at 4870 Chestnut Fork Road, Gloucester, VA 23061 on October 8, 2020 beginning at 11 am. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 masks are required and social distancing will be mandatory. In memory of our loved one, contributions may be made to the Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, PO Box 1417, Gloucester, VA 23061. The family wishes to express sincere thanks to the Riverside Walter Reed Hospice team and Heron Cove staff for their love, care, and support. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bellamy Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
Memories & Condolences
October 6, 2020
Uncle Herman will surely be messed. I will cherished all of my memories I have of him. Prayers for Aunt Daisy and the family.
Debbie Riddett
Family
