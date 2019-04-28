Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Resources
More Obituaries for William Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Howard Ford

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Howard Ford Obituary
William Howard Ford, 80, passed away Saturday, April 20,2019. He was a native of South Boston, Virginia and a resident of Newport News. Howard was a paratrooper for the 101st Airborne Division. He was a member of the Newport News Police Department. He was in Risk Management for the City of Newport News. Howard was also a Catastrophe Claims Adjuster and owned his own independent claims company. He was preceded in death by his wife Jeannie Ford and his previous wife, Bette Lee Heath. Survivors: Howard's friend and confidante, Colette Schmitt. He is also survived by his two sons, Mr. Timothy S. Hux and Mr. Larry Becker; his two daughters, Mrs. Mary Kate Heath and Mrs. Sabrina-Lee Heath Miles.A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, May 26,2019 at Angelos Steak House from 4:00pm-6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now