William Howard Ford, 80, passed away Saturday, April 20,2019. He was a native of South Boston, Virginia and a resident of Newport News. Howard was a paratrooper for the 101st Airborne Division. He was a member of the Newport News Police Department. He was in Risk Management for the City of Newport News. Howard was also a Catastrophe Claims Adjuster and owned his own independent claims company. He was preceded in death by his wife Jeannie Ford and his previous wife, Bette Lee Heath. Survivors: Howard's friend and confidante, Colette Schmitt. He is also survived by his two sons, Mr. Timothy S. Hux and Mr. Larry Becker; his two daughters, Mrs. Mary Kate Heath and Mrs. Sabrina-Lee Heath Miles.A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, May 26,2019 at Angelos Steak House from 4:00pm-6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 28, 2019