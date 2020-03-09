|
|
William J Debnam Jr, 79, of Hampton, passed away Saturday, April 7, 2020 at Mennowood Retirement Community after struggling with Lewy Body Dementia. Bill was born on October 6, 1940 in Baltimore, MD but has been a Hampton resident for over 70 years. He graduated from Hampton High in 1958 and then entered the National Guard in 1961. After his Honorable Discharge he began working at NASA in 1965 where he retired in 1998. During his NASA career he received several awards, medals and patents he was very proud of. Bill worked at Trigg Industries for several years after his retirement and was a member of Merrimac Investment Club. He was also a member of First Presbyterian Church in Hampton where he served as an elder and teacher. He loved reminiscing about his NASA career, yearly vacations and his grandchildren. He was the one everyone depended on and he enjoyed helping people.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, William J Debnam, mother, Lucy A Debnam, brother, Thomas H Debnam, and son, John F Debnam. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Anne Decker Debnam; two daughters, Lynn D Lineberry and husband Byron of Hampton, Kelly G Debnam and husband Paul of Minnesota; two grandchildren, Zoe and Isaiah; his siblings Sarah Weiss, Barbara Stewart and Judy Woodard and many nieces & nephews.
A sincere thank you to Dr. Cynthia R Higgins, Mennowood and all of Bill's Care Givers.
The family will receive friends at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, Tuesday, April 10, 2020 from 6-7:30pm. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church in Hampton, officiated by Dr. Cynthia R. Higgins.
In memory of Bill, memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 9, 2020