William J. LaMarsh went to see his parents in heaven on Wednesday July 17, 2019. He passed holding the hand of his wife of almost 59 years. He leaves behind his wife Marianne, daughter Gracie and son-in-law Joe, and son Bill and daughter-in-law Margo. He had two grandsons: Joseph (wife Elaine) and Michael (soon to be wife Meagan) and two granddaughters: Elizabeth and Kathy. He enjoyed traveling, going to casinos, and having a good meal! He and Marianne moved to Poquoson from Florida 5 years ago. He was a retired civil servant and served his country proudly in the U.S. Army.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church located at 118 Old York-Hampton Highway, Yorktown, VA 23692. Interment will be held at a later date in the Veteran Cemetery.
Online condolences to claytorrollins.com.
Published in Daily Press from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019