Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
118 Old York-Hampton Highway
Yorktown, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William LaMarsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. LaMarsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. LaMarsh Obituary
William J. LaMarsh went to see his parents in heaven on Wednesday July 17, 2019. He passed holding the hand of his wife of almost 59 years. He leaves behind his wife Marianne, daughter Gracie and son-in-law Joe, and son Bill and daughter-in-law Margo. He had two grandsons: Joseph (wife Elaine) and Michael (soon to be wife Meagan) and two granddaughters: Elizabeth and Kathy. He enjoyed traveling, going to casinos, and having a good meal! He and Marianne moved to Poquoson from Florida 5 years ago. He was a retired civil servant and served his country proudly in the U.S. Army.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church located at 118 Old York-Hampton Highway, Yorktown, VA 23692. Interment will be held at a later date in the Veteran Cemetery.

Online condolences to claytorrollins.com.
Published in Daily Press from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now