William "Bill" J. Paffrath, 70, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, Bill was a longtime resident of Newport News, VA. He started his employment as a Teacher and Coach, later working at Advex Corp. and Newport News Shipbuilding for many years. Bill was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, the Knights of Columbus, and Warwick Moose Lodge. He had a love of sports, mainly the Pittsburgh Steelers and Clarion Eagles, and he was a fan of the daily crossword puzzle.Bill was preceded in rest by his parents, Lawrence H. and Dorothy R. Paffrath and is survived by his wife of 42 years, Teri L. Paffrath; son, Will (Cassandra) daughter, Casey Jenkins (Scott); his dearly loved grandchildren, Matthew, Bryson, Harper, Madelyn, and Hayden; sisters, Cathy Canterna (Don), SR Lisa; brother, Larry (Nora); and many nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends on Monday, July 27 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. The family is encouraging all visitors to show their 'Steeler Spirit' by wearing black and gold. The funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, July 28 at 10:00 a.m.at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 100 Harpersville Road, Newport News, VA 23601, followed by a graveside burial at Peninsula Memorial Park. Facial masks and social distancing will be required.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.