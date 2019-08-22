Home

Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
Achilles, VA
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
Achilles, VA
William Jennings Hogge Obituary
William Jennings Hogge, "Capt Jennings" of Achilles, age 92, died at his home August 21, 2019. Cpt. Jennings was a life long waterman. His love for the water and "Guinea" was only second to his love for family. His wife Sophie D. Hogge preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter Kay Hogge Poythress, a grandson Ray Hogge (Karen), a brother Tom Hogge (Betty Jean) a great-granddaughter Lilly and a host of nieces, nephews as well as extended family. A funeral service conducted by Pastor Richard Whiteheart will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 in Union Baptist Church, Achilles. Interment will follow in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 before the service. We want to extend a special thank you to Dr. David Alpert and his nurse Crystal for their love and kindness. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to Union Baptist Church Building Fund, 9254 Guinea Road, Hayes, VA 23072. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 22, 2019
