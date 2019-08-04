|
|
William Jerome Robinson, Jr., suddenly departed this life on July 28, 2019, in his home in Grafton, VA. He was the son of William J. and Mary C. Robinson. He was born on October 20, 1989, in Newport News. He was a member of Grafton Baptist Church, Harris Grove, VA, where he faithfully attended. He attended the York County public schools, graduating from York High School. He will be dearly missed by his parents; siblings, Sharon, Christopher and Alicia; aunts, nieces, nephews, great aunts; many, many cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 12 p.m., Monday, August 5, 2019 at Grafton Baptist Church, 1301 Old-York Hampton Highway, Yorktown. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and two hours prior to the service at the church on Monday. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 4, 2019