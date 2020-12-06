William "Buddy" J. Schultz, 92, a native of Newport News, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was an honorable soldier in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Returning from Germany, he was employed by the C&P Telephone Company for over 30 years. He was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church on Huntington Avenue in Newport News. He was an active volunteer with the Telephone Pioneers of America program and was an award-winning volunteer with Newport News Public Schools. An avid gardener, Buddy shared his harvest with many family, friends, neighbors and those in need. From dawn to dusk, he could be found working in his garden or sharing stories under the maple tree with those who stopped by.



William was preceded in death by his wife, Tillie Schultz; daughter, Roxanne Schultz; sister, Frances Witherow and brother, Harold Lee Schultz. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Kenneth J.(Ann), Timothy W. and Ellen M. Molina (Albert) and his sister, Vivian Smith (Warner). He was a very proud "Pop" to all of his 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A special thank you to the caretakers from Visiting Angels and the staff at Commonwealth Senior Living of Hampton for their compassionate care during his stay there.



A Celebration of his Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home, after which the family will receive friends. COVID restrictions will be observed. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank 2401 Aluminum Ave, Hampton, VA 23661. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



