William Jones Jr. Obituary
William Jones, Jr. passed away on March 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, William Jones, Sr. and nephew, Armid Combs. Survivors include his mother, Dorothy Jones; sister, Sandra Combs (Lonnie); brothers, Rodney Jones (Vergie) and Ronald Wright (Brenda), both of Hampton; niece, Shalimar Wright and great niece, Genesis Wright of Hampton.Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Wednesday, March 20th at Messiah Baptist Church, 1152 24th Street, Newport News. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at the church on Wednesday. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 17, 2019
