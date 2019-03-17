|
William Jones, Jr. passed away on March 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, William Jones, Sr. and nephew, Armid Combs. Survivors include his mother, Dorothy Jones; sister, Sandra Combs (Lonnie); brothers, Rodney Jones (Vergie) and Ronald Wright (Brenda), both of Hampton; niece, Shalimar Wright and great niece, Genesis Wright of Hampton.Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Wednesday, March 20th at Messiah Baptist Church, 1152 24th Street, Newport News. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at the church on Wednesday. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 17, 2019