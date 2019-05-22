of Chester, VA 23831, passed away on May 18, 2019, at Sitter & Barfoot in Richmond VA. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. William was born in October 25, 1922, in New York, to Louis and Maria Fogazzi. He served in the Navy and Mariens for a total of eight and one half years. He also worked at the Newport News Shipyard for 31 years. He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Fogazzi; and mother, Maria Fogazzi (Zazzili); wife, Marjorie Fogazzi; son William Joseph Fogazzi Jr.; grandons, Joseph Collin McWhorter; sister, Norma Norferi. He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Anne and Tommy McConnell. of Texas; daughter, Cynthia McWhorter; son, Daniel Fogazzi and daughter-in-law, Jamie Fogazzi, of Chester VA; grandsons, Wesley McConnell of Texas, Adam McWhorter of Texas, Scott Dinsmore of CHester, VA; and seven great-grandchildren and many friends. He was an avid painter, golfer and craftsman, wrote and published one song and many poems. He enjoyed family and loved to travel. He also neve met a stranger. He was also a member of Grace Bible Church in Gloucester, VA. He was also the song leader and loved to sing. Amemorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters. Published in Daily Press on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary