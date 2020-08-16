William (Bill) Joseph Monta age 85, of Hampton died on July 24, 2020 at his home. A Virginia native, he resided in Hampton most of his life.
Bill graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1957. After graduating, he worked at the Langley Research Center for National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) as an Aeronautical Research Engineer until his retirement.
While at NASA, Bill was a member of the Supersonic/Hypersonic Aerodynamic Branch of the Applied Aerodynamics Division, which conducts theoretical and experimental research to improve the high-speed aerodynamic performance for civil transports, high-performance military aircraft and missiles. A major tool there is the Unitary Plan Wind Tunnel used in developmental tests of almost every supersonic military aircraft and NASA spacecraft. Bill authored and co-authored numerous technical reports on very complex aerodynamic characteristics at velocities high above the speed of sound.
Bill is survived by his brother, Thomas Joseph Monta of McAllen, TX; his niece, Susan Smith and her husband Michael Padgett of McAllen, TX; brother-in-law, Carl Monk of New Jersey; and numerous loving cousins in Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reno and Marian A. and sisters Helen Monk of New Jersey and Marian F. Manta of Edinburg Texas.
After his siblings moved from Virginia, his late-aunt Irene Gentry's descendants always included Bill in family events and holiday celebrations.
Bill was often a reserved listener during casual conversations, but his love of aerodynamics and passion for research was obvious when asked about his work. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Virginia Air & Space Center, 600 Settlers Landing Rd. Hampton, VA 23669. www.smithbrothersfh.com