WILLIAM KEITH WILLETT
Gloucester, Va. – William Keith Willett, 64, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. Keith was a native of Hampton and a resident of Gloucester for the last 25 years. Keith was a retired police officer working in York County, Hampton and Poquoson. He loved the water and enjoyed wood working and worked at the Uno's mill shop making the bar and booth in their restaurants.

He was a preceded in death by his father Albert James Willett and brothers Robert (Bobby) Edward Willett and Charles Terry Willett and is survived by his wife of 19 years Debbie Willett and his mother Mamie Rose Willett and his children, Lance Willett (Katherine) and Heather Panz as well as a brother Albert Jimmy Willett, Jr. (Diane) and a grandson Chase and his four legged children Murphy, Jax and Riley.

Due to the current pandemic, a Celebration of Life service will be held at Amory Funeral Home Chapel, Grafton, Va. at a later date.

Published in Daily Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Amory Funeral Home Chapel
May 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of Kieth's passing. I went to Wythe Elementary with him and he was a great friend.
Chris Alexander
Classmate
