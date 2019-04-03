Home

Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
William L. "Bill" Holloway

William L. "Bill" Holloway Obituary
William L. "Bill" Holloway, 87, of Poquoson, passed away April 1, 2019. He was born April 20, 1931 to the late Maynard & Janie Holloway, and was also preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Dorothy.Bill is survived by his children, Cheryl Cagle (Jerry), Linda Tuculet (Don), William "Larry" Holloway Jr., and David Holloway; grandchildren, Joey Holland (Karen), Jenny Holland, Amanda Ramsey (Nick), Mike Cagle, Christina Tuculet, Katie Tuculet, Erin Holloway, and Ryan Holloway; great-grandchildren, Thomas and William Holland; special friends, Mary Chambers and Willie Crowley; and his church family at Maranatha Baptist Church.Visitation will be held Thursday, April 4, 6-7:30 PM, at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home, Poquoson. Bill's graveside service will be Friday, April 5, 11:00 AM, at Hampton Memorial Gardens, Hampton, led by Pastor Dale Coffey and Pastor Bob Monteith.Memorial donations may be made to the or to C.H.K.D. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com .
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 3, 2019
