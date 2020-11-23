1/1
William L. "Buddy" Matthews III
Buddy, a beloved child of God, rejoined his Father on Friday, November 20, 2020. A long time resident of Williamsburg, Va., Buddy was a native of Richmond where he was a 1960 graduate of Old John Marshall High School as a member of Cadet Corp. Company C. He graduated from Old Dominion University and Cape Fear Technical Institute, and retired after 37 years of service in the Oceanography and Computer Science departments at V.I.M.S.

Buddy is survived by his wife Linda Camp Matthews, his five children: Michelle M. Stith (the light of his life from his marriage to Carrie West), Kacey Camp, Sharon Camp Hilsabeck, Angie Camp Rouse, James W.H. Camp, and 8 grandchildren: Brady, Ian, Winston, Brooks, Corinne, Jacob, Sofia, and James.

A graveside service will be held at Hickory Neck Episcopal Church at a later date. To honor his memory, donations may be made to Hickory Neck Episcopal Church, SparrowMissions.com, or the charity of your choice.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 23, 2020.
November 22, 2020
So sorry to hear this sad news, Linda, & am thinking of you & Buddy’s children during this saddest of times. I always thought so much of Buddy from elementary school on. Such a dear, sweet boy & man. Cindy Worsham Urquhart
Cindy Worsham Urquhart
Friend
