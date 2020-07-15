1/1
William L. Sheffield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Billy" Lee Sheffield, 76, of Dendron, VA died July 13, 2020. He was a son of the late Cleveland Lee Sheffield and Rose Wells Sheffield.

Billy was a member of Dendron Volunteer Fire Department and Dendron Christian Church. He loved hunting, fishing, and working with his hands. He loved spending time outdoors and cutting grass. Billy's pride and joy were his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years Ruthie L. Sheffield; daughters Amy S. Smith (John), Sharon S. Seymour, and Jenny S. McLuer (Scott); grandchildren Megan, Austin, Nicholas, Amanda, Virginia, Dylan, L.J., Nikole (Chris), and John boy; great-grandchildren Nyla, Andre, C.J., and Linken; sister Shirley Powers (Lonnie); brothers Randy Sheffield (Barbara), Keith Sheffield, and Todd Sheffield (Ann).

A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 2 PM in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, Wakefield Chapel. Burial will follow in Wakefield Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Dendron Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 155, Dendron, VA 23839. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
R W Baker & Company Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
R W Baker & Company Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R W Baker & Company Funeral Home
11414 General Mahone Hwy
Wakefield, VA 23888
(757) 899-2971
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R W Baker & Company Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved