William "Billy" Lee Sheffield, 76, of Dendron, VA died July 13, 2020. He was a son of the late Cleveland Lee Sheffield and Rose Wells Sheffield.
Billy was a member of Dendron Volunteer Fire Department and Dendron Christian Church. He loved hunting, fishing, and working with his hands. He loved spending time outdoors and cutting grass. Billy's pride and joy were his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Ruthie L. Sheffield; daughters Amy S. Smith (John), Sharon S. Seymour, and Jenny S. McLuer (Scott); grandchildren Megan, Austin, Nicholas, Amanda, Virginia, Dylan, L.J., Nikole (Chris), and John boy; great-grandchildren Nyla, Andre, C.J., and Linken; sister Shirley Powers (Lonnie); brothers Randy Sheffield (Barbara), Keith Sheffield, and Todd Sheffield (Ann).
A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 2 PM in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, Wakefield Chapel. Burial will follow in Wakefield Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Dendron Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 155, Dendron, VA 23839. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com