Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Tsena Commocko Baptist Church
2401 Tsena Road
Providence Forge, VA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Tsena Commocko Baptist Church
2401 Tsena Road
Providence Forge, VA
William L. "Bill" Temple

William L. "Bill" Temple Obituary
William "Bill"/"Billy" L. Temple, 68, of Lanexa, VA passed away August 19, 2019. Bill was truly an outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing and gardening. He was active in his church serving as a deacon and on several committees. Bill was preceded in death by his parents William and Mildred Temple.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Valerie S. Temple; a son Christopher Temple; a sister Cindy Diggs; three brothers Tommy, Keith and Matthew Temple. A celebration of life will be held 12 Noon, August 24th at Tsena Commocko Baptist Church, 2401 Tsena Road, Providence Forge, VA 23140. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice House of Williamsburg, 4445 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg, VA 23188 or Cancer Care Foundation of Tidewater, PO Box 12693, Norfolk, VA 23541. Vincent Funeral Home handling arrangements.Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 22, 2019
