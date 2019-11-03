|
|
William Lloyd Templeman, 78, of Hayes, Virginia passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 surrounded by family. Will was a native of Gloucester, County, Virginia and was the son of the late Henry and Adelaide Templeman. He was a member of Union Baptist Church.
Will had a passion for many things which included the love of his family, being on the water and getting together with family and friends.
Will is survived by his loving wife of 50 years. Arlene K. Templeman, special niece Kelly Jenkins and her husband Gregory, great niece Kristi, special nephews Timmy, Eric, and Billy Kellum, special sister-in-law Faye Kellum, and numerous nephews and cousins.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Gretes and staff and his nurse Susan Brown.
A Celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Severn Church, Naxera, Virginia. Memorial donations may be made to . Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 3, 2019