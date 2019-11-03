Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
For more information about
William Templeman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Severn Church
Naxera, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Templeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William L. Templeman


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William L. Templeman Obituary
William Lloyd Templeman, 78, of Hayes, Virginia passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 surrounded by family. Will was a native of Gloucester, County, Virginia and was the son of the late Henry and Adelaide Templeman. He was a member of Union Baptist Church.

Will had a passion for many things which included the love of his family, being on the water and getting together with family and friends.

Will is survived by his loving wife of 50 years. Arlene K. Templeman, special niece Kelly Jenkins and her husband Gregory, great niece Kristi, special nephews Timmy, Eric, and Billy Kellum, special sister-in-law Faye Kellum, and numerous nephews and cousins.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Gretes and staff and his nurse Susan Brown.

A Celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Severn Church, Naxera, Virginia. Memorial donations may be made to . Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -