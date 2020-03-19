|
William L. West, Sr., born in Gloucester, Virginia and founder of West Plumbing & Heating, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his beloved family on March 15, 2020 at the age of 81. William is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Ethna N. West; children, Norene T. Phillips (Mark), Sandra C. Ownbey (Mike), William L. West, Jr. (Karen), Robert A. West, Sr. (Sue), John R. West (Becky); 8 grandchildren, William L. West III, Katlyn L. Graham (Andy), Kristin Logan (Brian), Robert A. West, Jr., Allison Ownbey, Andrew Ownbey (Jenny), Brandon M. West, Jessica R. Strader (Mike); 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas J. West, Jr., sister, Charlotte Flickner; and many nieces and nephews who he adored and who loved him dearly. William is predeceased by his father, Thomas J. West, Sr.; mother, Eva Harris; brother, David West; and sisters, Mary Brooks, and Lois Porter. William was a devoted father and loyal friend who enjoyed many hobbies over the years that included fishing, crabbing, golfing, traveling, racing stock cars, and building go karts for his sons and grandsons. Some of his fondest memories included vacationing 11 times in Hawaii and winning the 1967 championship on a dirt track at Langley Field Speedway. William will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him as the kind, generous, and caring person he was to everyone he met. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va 23666 where a Celebration of Life will also be held on Saturday, March 21, at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. Friends are encouraged to visit parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020