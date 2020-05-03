William Lawrence Barton
1929 - 2020
William 'Bill' Barton (90) of Williamsburg passed into the arms of his loving Savior on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Bill was born in Long Branch, New Jersey, on May 17, 1929, to William L. Barton, Jr. and Agnes Williams Barton, both deceased.

Besides his devoted wife Sue, he leaves behind his two daughters, Carol Barton Tropf (Nate) of Upland, IN, and Sally Barton of Richmond, IN; three grandchildren, Shannon Tropf Juneja (Mukul) of Fort Collins, CO, Lauren Tropf Rees (Brian) of Indianapolis, IN, and Jay Tropf (Tammy) of Dacula, GA; four great-grandchildren, Sonya and Savannah Rees, and Landon and Paxton Tropf; as well as, a stepson Alan Parsells (Lori), and grandsons Alex and Eric Parsells of New Egypt, NJ. His sister Jane Barton Monzel (Vince) of Vancouver, WA; and family also survive him.

Bill had a long career at Bell Telephone Laboratories and AT&T, and its many reorganizations. It was at AT&T that he met his wife Sue with whom he shared 37 wonderful years. They moved to Williamsburg in 1988, and joined Williamsburg Community Chapel where together they were active in ushering, small groups, and Stephen Ministry.

Bill had a passion for dogs and spent over 50 years breeding, showing, and ultimately judging for the American Kennel Club. He leaves behind many friends, both canine and human, to remember his devotion to the fancy. He was also an avid golfer making many more friends on the links.

A memorial service celebrating Bill's life will be held at a future date. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

Published in Daily Press on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
7575651141
