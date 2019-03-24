Yorktown, Va. - William Lawrence Grantham, 85, passed away peacefully on March 21st 2019 at his home in Yorktown, Virginia.William was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 61 years Carolyn in September 2018, his sister Leila Mae Carrithers, and his son in law Rob Tribble. He is survived by his children and grandchildren, Steven Lawrence Grantham,(Tina, Haley) David Neil Grantham, Dan Eugene Grantham,(Deborah, Elizabeth) and Lori Elise Grantham Tribble. (Peyton and Preston). Born November 30th, 1933, William grew up in Ocilla Georgia with his father Gus Wright Grantham and loving mother Wylene Grantham. In pursuit of higher education, he moved to Rome, Georgia and enrolled at Berry College, where he achieved a degree with high honors and continued education at Emory University. Young Williams life changed when he met his wife Carolyn at Berry. They started a family and the new graduate landed a job at NACA as a researcher. In 1961 William and Carolyn moved to Yorktown Virginia to raise their four children. In 1995 William retired from N.A.S.A. after 38 years of service. William's great love of family, music and his keen sense of humor will live on through his family.Amory funeral home is handling the details and more information is available on their website. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary