William Lawrence Poole, 84, of Newport News, VA, entered into the nearer presence of Jesus on July 25, 2020, with his family by his side. Even in the midst of their grief, his family rejoices that he is resting with our Lord. Bill was a longtime resident of Newport News. He served in the US Air Force and went on to a 37-year career at NASA Langley Research Center. Bill's career at NASA included numerous accomplishments, but he was most proud of his work on the development of wind shear radar. Bill was a multi-talented man with a curious mind, a gentle spirit, and warm sense of humor. He was an avid skeet shooter, traveling across Virginia and to the World Skeet Match to participate in and referee matches. Bill pursued photography and became known as a gifted artist, especially at capturing the beauty of nature. He was a man with a deep and quiet faith that was reflected in all he did. A longtime member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Newport News, He served as an usher, welcoming all to the early service every Sunday for decades. He was predeceased by his parents, Lillian Oliver Poole and William D. Poole. He is survived by Mary, his beloved wife of 59 years; daughters, Ann Turner, Lauri Nosil; granddaughter, Sydney Nosil; sister, Jackie N. Doda; sisters and brothers-in-law, Helen Gail and Scott Bottenfield and Nancy and Farrar Marsh; and many beloved nieces and nephews. His family gives grateful thanks to the physicians, nurses and staff of TPMG Hidenwood Family Medicine, The Newport and Virginia Health Hospice, who cared for Bill with extraordinary kindness and compassion. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 45 Main Street, Newport News, VA 23601. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



