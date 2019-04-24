|
Newport News-William "Bill" Lilley, 62, passed away April 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Helen Lilley and brother, Stephen Lilley.Survivors include his brothers, David and Joe Lilley; sister-in law, Jane Lilley; nephew, John Lilley; niece, Elizaeth Autrey; great-nephews, Benjamin Lilley and David Autrey and aunts, Jean Miller and Anne Bruton. Services are private. Cremation Society of Virginia-Newport News assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 24, 2019