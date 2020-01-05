|
|
William M. (Bill) McKay of Newport News passed away Sunday, December 23, 2018. His obituary could not be published at that time.
He was born November 13, 1939 in Lucenay-le-Duc, France.
After moving to the United States as a child, Bill grew up in New York, where he met and married his wife of 54 years, Theresa. Following a tour of duty in the Navy where he served aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S Randolph, Bill began his long career in federal service starting at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Bill and his family moved to Newport News where he worked at the Naval Weapons Station and then the Supervisor of Shipbuilding department at Newport News Shipyard until his retirement in September, 1994.
Bill was the Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 306 in Denbigh for many years. He enjoyed hunting and spending time outdoors. He was a long time member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church where he volunteered as an usher.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Louise, his wife Terry and his sister Marie Petit. Bill leaves to cherish his memory his children Jim (Karen), Eddie, Billy and Elizabeth (Kirt). In addition, he leaves his sister Theresa; his grandchildren Becky, Kimberly, Bethany and Jimmy; Eric, Julia, Michael and Matthew; Haley; Amanda; and four great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass was celebrated January 3, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church. Following Mass Bill was laid to rest with his wife Terry at Peninsula Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 5, 2020