William "Bill" M. Rice Jr. died Saturday, July 6, 2019. Bill was born at Riverside Hospital on July 3, 1941 and raised on Harris Creek Road. After his marriage they built their home next door to his Mom and Dad. Bill attended Hampton High School (Class of 59) and played for the Hampton Crabbers (57-58). Bill's first job was at Taylor Wilson Feed Store. He also worked at Carter's Corner Esso, York Oil and the Hampton Redevelopment Housing Authority as a Demolition Supervisor but working with his Dad at W.M. Rice & Son hauling top soil and field dirt was his greatest joy.



Bill was a lifetime member of the Fox Hill Volunteer Fire Company, Monitor Lodge 197 and the Elk Lodge 366. He gave his life to Christ in March 1980 at Fox Hill Road Baptist Church.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Madeline Rice, and brother Kenneth E. Rice. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Jane, son Will Rice, sister-in-law Patricia O. Wright, nephew James T. Hodge (Tina), Aunt Barbara Joseph and a host of other family.



We wish to extend special thanks to Benton Deaver, Mike McNealy and Donna, Andy Williams, and the staff of Hampton Virginia Oncology, Personal Touch Hospice staff especially Bridget and Ladybug.



A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Fox Hill Road Baptist Church by Dr. Nathan Cecil with interment to follow in Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 12-2 pm.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may made to Fox Hill Road Baptist Church, Monitor Lodge 197 or Fox Hill Volunteer Fire Co. Station 5. Published in Daily Press on July 7, 2019