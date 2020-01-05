|
William (Bill) Marten West-erman, Jr., was born on January 18, 1961 in Yonkers, NY. He passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at home with his family on January 1, 2020. Bill was a champion of a person, passionate, competent, and inquisitive and had an overload of common sense. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ida Westerman. He is survived by his wife Marinella, daughter Megan, stepson Bryan, as well as his father, sister, and two brothers.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Mission Station. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 5, 2020