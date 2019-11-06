Home

Weymouth Funeral Home
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:30 PM
Visitation
Following Services
William Michael Toler, 63, died at his home in Newport News, VA on November 2, 2019. He was a retired pipefitter out of Local 540. He enjoyed spending time with his family, sitting outside people watching, civil war history, dumpster diving, college football, Oreos, and Pepsi.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Joyce Baker. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sandra; his sons, Jon Toler (Kayla) and Ben Toler; grandson, Nathan Toler; and brothers, Robert Baker, David Baker (Tamara) and Matt Baker (Sherry).

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 5:30 pm on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home, 12746 Nettles Drive, Newport News, VA. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Denbigh Christian Church Building Fund. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 6, 2019
