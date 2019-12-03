|
Bill Dick of Yorktown, VA passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Bill was born in New York City, New York on January 24, 1938. He grew up in New Rochelle, NY. He studied at Forman Prep School in Litchfield, CT and at the College of William and Mary where he was a History and Fine Arts major. After marrying Claire and having the first of two children, Bill and Claire moved from New York to Newport News, VA, where Bill embarked on a 36-year career at Newport News Shipbuilding in the Materials Supply Division with the Quality Inspection Department. He was a 55-year member of Second Presbyterian Church in Newport News, which recently became Denbigh United Presbyterian Church, where he sang in the church choir, after retiring in the year 2000. Bill was an avid reader and a true intellectual with a vast collection of history books. As a lifelong learner, he was able to carry on knowledgeable conversations on most any subject. Bill's other passion was old movies, which he dearly enjoyed collecting and viewing with others. He enjoyed traveling with family and friends, and his extensive knowledge of history and geography often times led to Bill supplementing information provided by tour guides. Among his favorite activities and memories were his annual family beach vacations to the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where he was able to boogie-board and bodysurf with his grandchildren until the age of 79.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. William Millar Dick and Jean Dick Magill. He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Claire Olson Dick; daughters, Jeanne Dick Motley (Sam) and Lois Dick Ballman (Mark); sister, Mary Dick Sorenson; brother and sister in law, John and Lois Carnochan; his grandchildren, Kristen McAllister (Kyle), Alyson Richardson (Bud), Eric Ballman and Elizabeth Ballman; great-grandchildren, Emma McAllister, Wesley McAllister and Amelia Richardson and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Denbigh United Presbyterian Church, 302 Denbigh Blvd, Newport News, Virginia, 23608 followed by a reception in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests that memorials be directed to Denbigh United Presbyterian Church. The family would like to thank Bill's doctors, caregivers, and friends for their care and support during his illness. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 3, 2019