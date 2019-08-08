|
|
William (Bill) Miller, Jr., 77, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. Born in PA, Bill joined the Army out of high school, serving in aircraft maintenance and quality control supervision for 22 years before retiring in Newport News. Bill served two tours in Vietnam and earned the Bronze Star; Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Campaign Stars; RVN Campaign Medal; Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm; Master Aircraft Crewman Badge; Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal; Army Commendation and Good Conduct Medals as well as a German Army Marksman Award.
Post-military retirement he worked for TRADOC in Civilian Service at Ft. Eustis. Bill was an active member of the Newport News Elks-BPOE 315, Moose Lodge 1711, and former member of the Harley Owners' Group. He was a friendly, outgoing guy who continued to enjoy visiting with neighbors on his riding lawn mower when it became too difficult to get around on foot.
Bill is survived by his wife Anita, the love of his life of 52 years, his daughters, Adele and Lisa, son-in-law Pete, and brother Dale. He thoroughly enjoyed visits with his seven grandchildren – Jacob, Tara, Annalisa, Rick, Wendy, Jonah and Jesse…and the 11 great-grandchildren they produced.
Funeral services will be held at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 765 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, NN, VA, 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 10, 2019. The family asks that any memorial donations be made to Riverside Regional Medical Center in appreciation for the outstanding care rendered Bill in his final days on this earth. https://secure.riversideonline.com/n/foundation/make_a_donation.php?fund=hospice
Altmeyer Funeral Home Denbigh Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 8, 2019