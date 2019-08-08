Home

POWERED BY

Services
Altmeyer Funeral Home
12893 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News, VA 23608
(757) 874-4200
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Resurrection Lutheran Church
765 J. Clyde Morris Blvd
Newport News, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Miller Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Miller Jr. Obituary
William (Bill) Miller, Jr., 77, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. Born in PA, Bill joined the Army out of high school, serving in aircraft maintenance and quality control supervision for 22 years before retiring in Newport News. Bill served two tours in Vietnam and earned the Bronze Star; Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Campaign Stars; RVN Campaign Medal; Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm; Master Aircraft Crewman Badge; Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal; Army Commendation and Good Conduct Medals as well as a German Army Marksman Award.

Post-military retirement he worked for TRADOC in Civilian Service at Ft. Eustis. Bill was an active member of the Newport News Elks-BPOE 315, Moose Lodge 1711, and former member of the Harley Owners' Group. He was a friendly, outgoing guy who continued to enjoy visiting with neighbors on his riding lawn mower when it became too difficult to get around on foot.

Bill is survived by his wife Anita, the love of his life of 52 years, his daughters, Adele and Lisa, son-in-law Pete, and brother Dale. He thoroughly enjoyed visits with his seven grandchildren – Jacob, Tara, Annalisa, Rick, Wendy, Jonah and Jesse…and the 11 great-grandchildren they produced.

Funeral services will be held at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 765 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, NN, VA, 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 10, 2019. The family asks that any memorial donations be made to Riverside Regional Medical Center in appreciation for the outstanding care rendered Bill in his final days on this earth. https://secure.riversideonline.com/n/foundation/make_a_donation.php?fund=hospice

Altmeyer Funeral Home Denbigh Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now