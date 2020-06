William N. (Bill) Clarke Sr. passed away Monday June 22, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in Minneapolis Minnesota July 11, 1928. He was a Navy Veteran and retired from the Orange County Sanitation District as General Superintendent. He is survived by his wife Jerry, daughter Cynthia and sons Stephen and William Jr. Bill had 5 brothers and one sister, six grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Grave side services will be held on Monday July 6 at 9:00 a.m. at Mountain View Memorial Park, 37067 Irwin Rd. Barstow Ca. The family requests no flowers. Be sure to wear you mask and feel free to wear a t-shirt and shorts. Donations may be made to the Shrine Hospital for Children, Los Angeles or charity of your choice