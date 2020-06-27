William N. Clarke Sr.
1928 - 2020
William N. (Bill) Clarke Sr. passed away Monday June 22, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in Minneapolis Minnesota July 11, 1928. He was a Navy Veteran and retired from the Orange County Sanitation District as General Superintendent. He is survived by his wife Jerry, daughter Cynthia and sons Stephen and William Jr. Bill had 5 brothers and one sister, six grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Grave side services will be held on Monday July 6 at 9:00 a.m. at Mountain View Memorial Park, 37067 Irwin Rd. Barstow Ca. The family requests no flowers. Be sure to wear you mask and feel free to wear a t-shirt and shorts. Donations may be made to the Shrine Hospital for Children, Los Angeles or charity of your choice.

Published in Daily Press from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Mountain View Memorial Park
