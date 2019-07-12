|
|
SFC (Ret.) William Nathan Ricks departed this life on July 7, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Celeste Ricks; sons, Robert Jefferson of Houston, TX and Dion Jefferson of Richmond, VA; four grandchildren; one great grandchild; one brother and two sisters; a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held Noon, July 13, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 4405 Prince George Dr., Prince George, VA, Rev. F. Lamont Gooding, Pastor, eulogist. Interment in the church cemetery. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, VA, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in Daily Press on July 12, 2019