William Porter "Sonny" Corbin
William Porter Corbin, "Sonny" , son of the late Phillip Corbin and Eva Porter was born on December 9th, 1930 in Hampton, Virginia and gently slipped away from this life on August 7th, 2020.

A celebration of his life will be held at 12 noon on Friday, August 14th, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 North Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA.

Viewing will be held before the funeral service starting at 11:00 a.m.

The service will be streaming on Facebook live on Parklawn Wood Funeral home's page. Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia's guidelines for social distancing.

Internment will immediately follow the funeral service at Hampton Memorial Gardens on Butler Farm Road in Hampton Virginia.

Condolences may be offered at www.parklawn-woodfh.com.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
AUG
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
AUG
14
Interment
Hampton Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
